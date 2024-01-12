Bareclona's director of scouting hails facilities at Kenpong Football Academy

Sports News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mr Paolo Araujo, the director of scouting at FC Barcelona has reaped praises on the management of Kenpong Football Academy (KFC) for providing excellent facilities for the development of young football talents in Ghana. Mr Araujo made this observation on the first day of his 3-day visit to Ghana.



Addressing players and officials of KFC in Winneba, he described the players as a privileged group for being developed with state-of-the-art facilities necessary for the development of football talents. Mr Araujo said that “the facilities at Kenpong Football Academy are among the best in Africa.”



He was impressed with the facilities at the Academy which include an office block complex, a block of dormitories, a dining hall and adjourning kitchen, a water production factory, a fishing pond, a mini-forest for rest and relaxation, a natural grass playing ground, a meeting room, a gym, dressing rooms and a swimming pool.



Mr Paolo Araujo is in Ghana at the invitation of Kenpong Football Academy. The visit is a follow-up to a previous visit to FC Barcelona by a high powered delegation from Kenpong Academy.



The Director of Scouting for FC Barcelona witnessed a training session of the academy after which he delivered a motivational address to the players. He highlighted the key qualities expected of every player in the academy as discipline, hard work and humility. He advised the young lads to try as much as possible to live the said values throughout their stay in the academy



He narrated the awe inspiring and motivational story of captain of the Under-17 national football team of Mali Ibrahim Diarra, who FC Barcelona recently recruited. He said each and every player from the academy should aspire to emulate the example of the young Malian who was statistically the best player at the Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia, 2023.











