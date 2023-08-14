Barcelona plays King Promise's 'Terminator' song in dressing room before La Liga match

Sports News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Barcelona played Ghanaian afrobeats musician, King Promise's viral song 'Terminator' track in the dressing room before their opening game in La Liga.



King Promise's Terminator song was on loudspeakers in the Catalans' dressing room as the players returned from the field after warm-up to change themselves and prepare for their opening match.



King Promise's song has gone viral on social media and crossed borders since its release in May 2023. The song has earned millions of listeners across various streaming platforms.



Barcelona, who took on Getafe in their La Liga opener, played to a goalless draw in the match.



The Catalans were denied numerous goalscoring opportunities by Getafe.



Barcelona coach, Xavi, was dismissed late in the second half for arguing against a referee's decision after Abde Ezzalzouli appeared to have been fouled.



Getafe were also reduced to 10 men soon after the break when Jaime Mata was shown a second yellow card for a foul.



