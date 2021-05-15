Barcelona 'open to selling Antoine Griezmann if the right offer comes along'

Soccer News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Barcelona is open to selling forward Antoine Griezmann this summer should the right offer come in for the Frenchman, according to reports.



The 30-year-old moved to the Camp Nou two seasons ago for £100million but has since failed to reach the standards he set for himself at Atletico Madrid, where he scored 133 times in just over 250 matches for the LaLiga side.



Griezmann sits in second place in the Catalans' goalscoring charts this season with 19 goals so far this term. Only captain and talisman Lionel Messi has more with 34.



But according to Calciomercato, Barcelona will move the French forward if they receive an appropriate deal ahead of a busy summer for the Spanish giants.



At the start of February, Barcelona's debt was considered to be at around £1billion - meaning major transfer targets were unlikely at the start of the season.



Furthermore, four audits are currently circling around the club to determine the extent of Barcelona's financial woes, which could have a major impact on their player recruitment plans for the coming year.



The Catalans are still yet to tie down captain Messi to a new contract, with his current deal expiring in the summer, but the Argentine forward is set to stay at the club despite handing in a transfer request last August.



Barcelona is also looking to extend Ousmane Dembele's contract, which expires in the summer of 2022. The French international winger has become a key player in the Catalans' set-up this season with 11 goals in all competitions.



A high-profile sale for a player like Griezmann could therefore be used to alleviate Barcelona's money woes as they look to continue their rebuild under Ronald Koeman.



The Dutch boss, however, was confident that Griezmann's is still part of Barcelona's plans despite doubt about his Camp Nou future.



Koeman announced in April: 'Antoine is a very important player for us. During the summer we spoke with him.'



Speaking before the start of the season, the French striker said: 'Is my future is at Barca? Yes. I don't know why people invent destinations to see if one day they will be right,' he said.



'I am very well there. I know I have the confidence of the club and the coach so I am well. It has been a very complicated season for all of us but now we start again.'