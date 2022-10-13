You are here: HomeSports2022 10 13Article 1641701

Sports News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barca activated 4 levers to play in Europa League - Football fans troll Barcelona after Inter draw

Following Barcelona's UEFA Champions League draw with Inter Milan, some football fans on social media have mocked the Spanish giant, who are on the verge of dropping into the Europa League.

The La Liga league leaders were held to a frustrating three-all draw by the Italians at Camp Nou on Wednesday, October 13, 2022.

The draw means Barcelona are on four points in Group D, 3 points behind second-place Inter, and 8 points behind group leaders Bayern Munich. Victoria Plezn occupy the bottom place zero points.

According to the group dimensions, Inter only have to beat Plzen in their next game to qualify alongside Bayern.

Barcelona, who will possibly finish third place will then drop to the Europa League.

Barcelona had a busy summer, signing some of Europe's top players. As a result, some football fans believe that failing to advance from their Champions League group will be a disaster.

Others have mocked the club, which sold assets(economic levers) during the summer to shore up its finances, claiming that they sold their souls only to compete in the Europa League.

The Catalans will need a miracle to survive an early exit from Europe's elite competition, which is to beat Bayern and Victoria and hope Inter fail to win any of their last two matches.

