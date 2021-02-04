Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: GNA

Bantama to become player production hub - Asenso Boakye

MP for Bantama, Francis Asenso Boakye

Mr. Francis Asenso Boakye, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama has pledged to help nurture and produce football players of international repute from the constituency.



According to him, he wants to make Bantama the hub of quality players for the national football teams including the female teams.



Speaking to the GNA Sports during the inspection of construction works on three Astroturf football pitches in the constituency, Mr. Boakye advised the youth in the area not to relent on their quest to be national stars but work hard towards that target.



He added that he was determined to support them to achieve their dreams.



The projects which are located at the Lebanon Club, State Girls’ Basic School at Bantama and Bohyen, started last year and are expected to be completed soon.



Mr. Boakye pointed out that Bantama had over the years produced great footballers and astute sports administrators like Sarfo Gyamfi, Prince Opoku Polley and Coach Akwasi Appiah, among others hence there was the possibility for more of such great sports personalities to emerge from the area when the right structures exist.



He said the construction of the football pitches which were being supported by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Zongo Development Fund and the National Lottery Authority (NLA) was to create opportunities for the youth in the area to unearth and develop their talents and rise to become national assets.



Mr. Boakye commended the contractors and asked them to speed up work to ensure the early completion of the pitches to enable the youth to have convenient places to play.