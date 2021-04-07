Ban teams for the rest of league season if their supporters attack referees - Pobee

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Veteran football administrator Jonathan Pobee says the best way to prevent hooliganism in stadiums during matches is to ban the clubs involved for the rest of the league season.



The experienced personality commenting on the attacks on referees by football supporters in recent times said using the military will not stop the situation.



Instead, we have to ban teams whose supporters would attack referees for the rest of the league seasons. When that occurs, the supporters will stop attacking referees.



Mr. Pobee said: ”I have already opined on this. The best punishment is for the club to be banned for the rest of the league matches. The next season, they would find themselves with the second division, when this, is done, referees would not be attacked again”.



He stressed that this does not require the military because there are laid down procedures in dealing with the matter hence the GFA should do the needful.



Relocating the home of teams when referees are attacked by their supporters he added is not holistic and best.