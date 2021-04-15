Ban referee Selorm Kpormegbe for his poor officiating - Annor Walker tells GFA

Sports News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Head coach for Great Olympics, Annor Walker wants referee Selorm Kpormegbe to be banned by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following what he calls bad officiating in his team’s encounter against Legon Cities FC.



The experienced gaffer was in the dugout last Sunday when his Dade Boys were defeated 2-0 by the Royals at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Reflecting on the match in an interview with Kumasi FM, Coach Annor Walker has blamed what he terms as bad officiating from the centre referee on his team’s defeat.



“Truly speaking, so far with the matches we have played, the worst officiating was what happened last Sunday in our game against Legon Cities which was handled by Selorm Kpormegbe,” the Great Olympics coach said.



He continued, “I don't normally talk about officiating but honestly what the referee did last Sunday was just too bad and my humble appeal to the FA is a ban, not him alone but other referees who do not perform well in other matches.”



With his Great Olympics side set to face Asante Kotoko on Friday, Coach Annor Walker is hoping officiating will be fair.