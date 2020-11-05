Sports News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Balotelli training with Serie D team

Balotelli has started training with Serie D team Franciacorta

According to reports, Mario Balotelli is currently training with a Serie D side while he waits to find a new club.



The 30-year-old striker has been out of contract since his spell at hometown club Brescia reached an acrimonious end in July.



He is a free agent but has not been able to agree to terms with any other club so far this season.



According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, Balotelli has started training with Serie D team Franciacorta.



This is because he is friends with some of the club’s directors.



Franciacorta are currently third in the Serie D Girone B semi-pro league, based near his hometown of Brescia.

