Bagayoko Teneba to handle Olympic qualifier game between Ghana and Zambia

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Bagayoko Teneba of Mali has been chosen to lead the team of officials for the upcoming Women's Olympic qualifying clash between Ghana and Zambia.



Bagayoko Teneba assumes the pivotal role of central referee, showcasing his expertise in managing high-stakes encounters. Supporting him are compatriots Kone Fanta Idrissa and Coulibaly Mariami Assume as Assistant I and Assistant II, respectively, while Diarra Aissata takes charge as the Fourth official.



This distinguished team will be overseen by Ruth David from Nigeria, who has been appointed as the Match Commissioner, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of fairness and sportsmanship. Meanwhile, Mezing Agar from Cameroon will contribute as the Referee Assessor, bringing a wealth of experience to evaluate and enhance the quality of officiating.



The significance of this assignment is magnified as it sets the stage for the first leg of the third round Women’s Olympic qualifier, scheduled to unfold at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, February 23, 2024.