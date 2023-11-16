Badminton Association boss sends goodwill message to Black Stars ahead of Madagascar match

Sports News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Badminton Federation president Evans Yeboah has wished the Black Stars well in their FIFA World Cup Group I Qualifier against their Madagascan counterparts in Kumasi today.



Ghana goes into the game on the heels of a below average performance in a recent international friendly against Mexico and US.



But the former Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Vice President believes the team has what it takes to sour above the visitors.



In a release from the communications department of the Badminton Federation of Ghana, he stated " We have been monitoring the team since they arrived in Kumasi on Tuesday, they look composed, and if what we have witnessed is anything to go by then, victory is in sight.



"Notwithstanding that, they should go all out and play as though their very lives depend on the game. Football has changed, you underrate any side at your own peril.



" They should fight from start to finish, it is achievable, they can do it, they should go for all the points."



Ghana will continue the campaign three days later when they play as guests of Comoros.