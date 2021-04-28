Baba Yara Stadium will be ready by July 2021 - Sports Minister

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has assured that renovation of the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi will be done by July 2021.



The National Sports Authority (NSA) in February 2020 closed down the stadium to pave way for renovation works.



Prior to closure of the stadium, it served as home grounds for Ghana Premier League clubs Asante Kotoko and King Faisal.



The two clubs have since adopted new home grounds in the ongoing domestic league with Kotoko playing at the Len Clay Stadium whiles King Faisal play their home games far away in Techiman.



According to the Sports Minister, the contractor is on grounds working to complete the renovation works. He also noted that he will pay a visit to the facility to inspect the rate of work done.



“Work is still ongoing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The facility was closed down for renovation to happen and per the information I have, the contractor is still working and when last I checked from him when the place will be ready for use by King Faisal, Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League, I was told that it will be ready soon enough,” Mustapha Ussif told Citi TV.



He added, “I cannot however confirm that will happen until I visit the place myself and see what is going on there to ensure that these clubs return to their natural home turfs. I cannot put my neck on the line for the contractors because they can disappoint you sometimes.”



“But what I can ensure is that I have started engagement with the key stakeholders, that is the GFA, GHALCA, and NSA to have an understanding of what is actually going on,” the Minister stated.



Adding, “I will soon start a tour to see for myself what things look like so the July timeline set for completion will be achieved.”



