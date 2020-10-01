Sports News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Baba Yara Stadium shooting victim Augustine Oppong calls for help

Augustine Oppong was shot during a scuffle with the police after a football match

Augustine Oppong, an Asante Kotoko supporter who lost his eye during a shooting incident at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League is calling on the public to come to his aid.



Augustine was shot by a Police Officer in a Ghana Premier League game after Asante Kotoko lost to Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, in January 2020.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM, the man who is currently visually impaired partially due to the incident admits that life has become difficult for both himself and his family.



According to him, he’s had to sell his cocoa farm land to cater for his family and to make up for his inability to work despite being the breadwinner of the family.



“In fact, things are difficult for me now. People helped me initially but I had to struggle to feed the family from February. We suffered a lot throughout the lockdown. I even gave my Cocoa Farm out for money. Things are really difficult for me,” Augustine Oppong said.



Despite receiving some form of help from benevolent supporters of Asante Kotoko, Augustine Oppong maintains that he would be grateful if the masses can reach out to him.



Augustine who was formerly a taxi cab driver explained that he couldn’t afford to risk the life of people and himself by going back to work again as a driver hence his reason to rely on people for help.



He said, “The supporters have done their best and I'm very grateful. Don't know how to thank them. They've been very supportive. Truth is after all that Christopher has done for me, I cannot rely on him to feed me and my family. That'll be unfair and unnecessary pressure on him.”



“So, I'm begging everyone to come to my aid. Things are really difficult for me. I need help to cater for my children and wife - who is jobless. I don't want to drive again looking at the state of my sight in order not to get involved in an accident,” Augustine Oppong added.





