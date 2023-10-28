Baba Yara Stadium is for Asanteman, relocate it if you can – Kotoko official to NSA boss

Sports News of Saturday, 28 October 2023

A member of Kotoko’s Communication Team has declared that the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi belongs to Asanteman not to the government.



Adu Acheampong has thus served notice to the National Sports Authority (NSA) to desist from attempts to gag Kotoko from selling tickets rather insisting on e-tickets.



“Come and carry your stadium to where your tickets are. The stadium belongs to Asanteman. If he claims it is not ours, he should relocate it to where it belongs and let’s see,” Acheampong said in an interview on Angel FM.



He was daring NSA boss, Prof Twumasi, who has recently been engaged in an exchange with Kotoko officials over the type of tickets to be used during their matches.



The NSA is insisting on e-tickets for all matches at the facility even though Kotoko has kicked against the move and threatened to print and sell physical tickets at the gate.



“He should go and seek for the truth about Tamale and Sunyani stadiums. We had told them we won’t print the physical tickets, that they should print it for us and we sell it but since they have refused, we will produce them and sell same,” he added.



Baba Yara Sports Stadium (also Kumasi Sports Stadium) is a multi-purpose stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti.



It is onne of Ghana's largest stadiums, with a seating capacity of 40,528. The Kumasi Stadium is used mostly for football matches, although it is also used for athletics.



It is the home of one of Africa's most popular sports clubs, Asante Kotoko as well as King Faisal.



It was one of the four stadiums for the Ghana CAN 2008 and was officially commissioned on Sunday December 16, 2007 after being closed for renovations.



