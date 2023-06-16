Baba Rahman trends as Ghanaians express shock over his inclusion in Chelsea squad for next season

Sports News of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian international Abdul Baba Rahman joins the list of players Chelsea Football Club have included in their squad for the 2023/24 season.



The former Asante Kotoko player has a year left on his contract which expires in the summer of 2024.



However, his inclusion came as surprise to most Ghanaian, considering the fact that he only played a season with the Blues after he signed a five-year deal in 2015 from German side FC Augsburg.



Baba first signed for German fold Greuther Fürth in 2012 from Asante Kotoko where he spent two more seasons before joining FC Augsburg in 2015.



Rahman joined Chelsea in 2015 from German side Augsburg for an undisclosed fee, reported to be an initial £14 million, rising to a potential fee of almost £22 million, but has had limited opportunities with the two-time UEFA Champions League winners.



Many thought the London based club would have offloaded the 28-year-old left-back or possibly extend his loan spell again with injuries but it seems new manager Mauricio Pochettino is prepared to give him a chance.



Baba recently suffered an injury, and he is currently focused on his recovery. As a result, he was not called up to represent Ghana in their match against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.



Much will be expected from Baba as he continues to work on his recovery ahead of pre-season.



LSN/KPE