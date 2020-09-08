Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Baba Rahman to leave Chelsea on loan for the fifth time this summer

Ghana defender Baba Rahman

Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman is not in Chelsea manager Frank Lampard’s plans for next season and will leave the club on loan this summer.



However, it is unclear, with a month to close the transfer window, where Rahman will be playing this season.



It will be the fifth time Chelsea has loaned out the Black Stars left-back since he arrived at the club in the summer of 2015.



Rahman has spent the last three seasons on loan in Germany, France and Spain respectively.



He played on loan for Schalke 04 for one and half seasons. Then he spent six months at Stade Reims. Last season, Rahman was on loan at Real Mallorca.



Of all the clubs, the 26-year-old excelled at Reims. His time as Mallorca was disappointing as he played just three matches due to long-term injury.



He made 19 appearances for Chelsea in the first season but failed to impress and has since not been given the opportunity.



The club also does not rule out selling him this summer, with less than two years remaining on his current contract.



Rahman's failure to glitter at Chelsea can be attributed to injuries.



The notable one is the career-threatening injury he suffered at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon.

