Baba Rahman silences critics with goal against Sao Tome

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Following a not too good performance against South Africa in the penultimate 2021 AFCON Qualifier, Baba Rahman responded to his critics with his debut goal for the Ghana national team.



The PAOK left back scored Ghana’s third goal against Sao Tome in the final game of the 2021 AFCON Qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Baba before his goal had threatened the opponent’s goal area with several attacks but the final touch to complement his efforts was missing.



He provided several crosses from the left that could have given Ghana the opener.



France-based Nicholas Opoku opened the scoring after jumping high like a bird inside the box to head in a corner kick from the right taken by Kudus Mohammed on 12 minutes to give Ghana the lead.



Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew increased the tally to two from the spot kick before Rahman added the third in the second half.



Sao Tome fetched their consolation after Fernandez Cavalho pounced on a Razak Abalora howler to fire home their only goal.



Ghana, however, ended the group on 13 points as winners.



