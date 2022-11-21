Baba Rahman shares how visa issues derailed his potential move to EPL side Arsenal

Sports News of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Abdul Baba Rahman has revealed he missed out on a chance to join English Premier League side, Arsenal due to visa issues.



Despite his failed Arsenal move, the enterprising defender had the opportunity to feature for a fellow Premier League side, Chelsea.



The left-back joined Chelsea from Augsburg in the 2014/15 season on a £14 million deal after an explosive display in the German top-flight.



Speaking to Nazaar Kinsella’s YouTube channel, Baba Rahman disclosed he missed out on trial at Arsenal after being denied a visa to the United Kingdom at the time.



“I was flying at the time, (on loan) at Schalke,” Rahman recalls. “It was a horrible feeling. I was 22 and now, boom, I’m 28! I still have these flashbacks; you know?



My first (operation), the surgeon literally said to my agent that I should be happy if I get back to playing because of the complications in the knee.



“When I arrived in Germany, I was just going up, up, up. Then, all of a sudden; down, down, down. It was difficult to get back, you have an injury that was meant to be, like, eight months and you end up doing years (out of the game).”



“I missed out on the trial because I didn’t have a visa to the UK,” Rahman adds, explaining why a potential dream move to Arsenal slipped through his fingers while still a teenager. “I got denied a visa. But, one way or another, I found myself in London.”



The defender is currently on-loan from Chelsea at Championship club Reading FC.



Rahman, who has 48 caps for Ghana is expected to play a huge role at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



He is expected to start when Ghana face Portugal on Thursday in Group H opener.