Sports News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Baba Rahman set to join PAOK on loan from Chelsea

Ghana defender Abdul Rahman Baba is set to join Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki on loan from Chelsea, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



The full-back is set for a six-month loan move to PAOK to try and get his career back on track having spent six months with the Blues' U23 team.



The 26-year-old arrived at Chelsea in August 2015 from German Bundesliga side Augsburg for a fee around €26 million but has found his chances limited coupled with series of injuries.



Baba has had loan spells at Schalke 04, Stade Reims and Real Mallorca



Rahman is understood to be fully fit, having proved his fitness playing with Chelsea's U23s in a series of games, including three Premier League 2 matches.



Championship sides Watford and Middlesbrough were both interested in Baba in the summer, while there were two other clubs - one in Spain and one in Germany - who were considered by the Ghanaian before he chose Greek outfit PAOK.



