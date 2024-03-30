Baba Rahman set for Premier League return as Brentford tables £5m

Sports News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

According to West London news, Premier League side Brentford have sent scouts to monitor in-form Ghana defender Baba Rahman who is enjoying a brilliant campaign with PAOK Thessaloniki and secure his signature for just £5million.



The Bees are without regular left-back Rico Henry who is set to miss the whole season and start of the next campaign. They could only secure a dry loan with Tottenham for Sergio Reguilón with the Spain defender expected to return to Spurs in the summer.



The absence of competition in the full-back area has hit Brentford hard and they've now identified former Chelsea left-back Rahman who is excelling both in Europe and the domestic league as an option. Rahman joined PAOK as a free agent after leaving Chelsea but a return to the Premier League could be on the cards again in the summer.



Brentford are fighting for Premier League survival but Thomas Frank has always squeezed blood from the stone and his interest in the Ghana defender could be his grand plan to strengthen his team that has over achieved since gaining Premier League promotion a couple of seasons ago.



Baba Rahman has rediscovered his best form after joining Greek giants PAOK Thessaloniki last summer. He's helped the club to their best-ever campaign in Europe. The 29-year-old turned down the chance to sign for Norwich and Watford in the Championship and instead chose Greece, and that decision has since proved game-changing.



The former Chelsea defender has played in 19 league games, scored four goals and assisted two as PAOK challenge for the league title. In the Europa Conference where PAOK have become only the second Greek side to reach the last eight of a major European competition.



It was the former Asante Kotoko defender who led from the front by scoring the first goal to help his club overturn a 2-0 deficit and beat Dinamo Zagreb 5-3 to seal a date with Club Brugge in the next round.



Other clubs in Germany and France have also been reported in the Greek media to be interested in the Ghana international.