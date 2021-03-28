You are here: HomeSports2021 03 28Article 1217581

Sports News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Baba Rahman scores debut goal as Ghana beats Sao Tome 3-1

Abdul Baba Rahma celebrates his debut goal with his teammates Abdul Baba Rahma celebrates his debut goal with his teammates

Abdul Baba Rahman scored his first goal as Ghana cantered to a resounding victory against Sao Tome and Principe in the final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Accra on Sunday.

The Black Stars cruised to a comfortable finish in the qualifying race as they beat their opponents 3-1 at the Accra Sports stadium.

The PAOK left-back scored the third goal from an unfavorable right foot to ensure that they finish Group C as winners.

France-based Nicholas Opoku opened the scoring after jumping high like a bird inside the box to head in a corner kick from the right taken by Kudus Mohammed on 12 minutes to give Ghana the lead.

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew increased the tally to two from the spot-kick before Rahman added the third in the second half.

Goalkeeper Razak Abalora gifted the visitors a goal after Jokceleny Fernandes Carvalho capitalized on a goalkeeping howler to grab a consolation.

Ghana ends Group C as winners on 13 points and qualify alongside Sudan who dished out a 2-0 win over South Africa.

