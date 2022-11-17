Baba Rahman reveals how angels in Chelsea saved his career to live World Cup dream

Sports News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahman has opened up on his difficult moment in football when he suffered another career-threatening injury during his time with English Premier League giants, Chelsea.



Baba Rahman who made a big money move from German Bundesliga side, Augsburg in the summer of 2015 didn't enjoy his time at Stamford Bridge as he was mostly injured and spent most of his time on loan.



Opening up about the setbacks he had in his career, Baba revealed that he at a point even doubted that he could play football again when he needed a third major knee operation.



However, certain people whom he described as angels within the Chelsea medical team helped nurse him back to full health, so he can continue with his game and he owes his career to those people.



Read Baba Rahman's narration on how he suffered his third career-threatening injury in an interview with Standard Sport below.



"I went home after a scan that I thought was a minor injury, they called to say the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in the other knee has gone. I just went to sleep after five minutes of this call. The third one was something I couldn’t take. It was tough, it was tough, it was tough.



You have to understand that having two ACLs and a meniscus operation shows how tough and mentally strong I am to get back to playing again. It came after the surgeon told my agent that I should be happy if I could even get back to playing again after the first one, because of the complications in the knee.



I would like to thank Paco [Biosca], Thierry [Laurent], John [Fearn], and Stewart [Vaughan] at Chelsea. They were like angels to me. They gave me strength and always helped me to stay positive. At one point, I decided I had to quit football because of all the complications I had but they just gave me the confidence to keep going," Baba Rahman said.



The 28-year-old left-back is currently in the camp of the Black Stars preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below







