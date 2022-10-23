Baba Rahman returns to action ahead of Otto Addo's announcement of World Cup squad

Sports News of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahman is happy to have returned to full fitness ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Gulf Region, Qatar.



The former Chelsea defender who was injured weeks ago played 90 mins of football on Saturday, October 20, 2022, when Reading FC beat Bristol City 2-0 in the English Championship.



Baba Rahman was given his first start after recovering from a hamstring injury and he came to the party as Reading secured their first win after three straight defeats.



He made six clearances, one tackle, and one interception while preventing Bristol attackers from dribbling past him.



He will be expecting to make Ghana's provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as Black Stars coach, Otto Addo is expected to name his squad in the coming week.



Baba Rahman was part of Ghana's team that competed in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.