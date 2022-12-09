Baba Rahman rejoins Reading teammates after Ghana's World Cup exit

Sports News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Baba Rahman has returned to Reading to prepare for the resumption of the English Championship. After Ghana's early elimination from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Ghana international returned to England.



Rahman, who is on loan at Reading from Chelsea, played in all three games of the tournament, but Ghana could not advance past the group stage.



Speaking about his participation at the World Cup with Ghana the 28-year-old said:



"It was a great experience and I really loved it. It was really great,"



Rahman took part in training on Thursday as manager Paul Ince prepared his players for Saturday's encounter against Coventry. Rahman has been a key player for the Royals since joining them last season, when he helped them avoid relegation.



This season Baba Rahman has made ten appearances in the English Championship. Reading is currently 13th on the league table with 29 points after 21 games.



His last game for Reading before flying to Qatar was the 2-1 win against Benjamin Tetteh's Hull City