Baba Rahman reacts to PAOK's win against AEK Athens

Sports News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman has reacted to PAOK FC win over AEK Athens in the Greece top-flight on Sunday.



The Chelsea defender on loan played the full throttle to help his side record a 3-1 win against AEK Athens.



Andrija Zivkovic scored the opening goal of the game for PAOK as early as the third minute.



PAOK had a goal disallowed in the 31st minute by the VAR as Swiderski was adjudged to have handled the ball.



Nelson Oliveira got the equalizer for AEK Athens in the 45th minute as the two sides went into the break spoils shared.



PAOK quickly restored their lead in the 46th minute through Karol Swiderski in the second half.



Zivkovic got his brace in the 89th minute to seal the win for PAOK at the Toumba Stadium.



The Black Stars defender in a post on social media has congratulated the team on the hard-fought win.



Baba Rahman since joining the Greek side in the winter transfer window has made five appearances and scored one goal.



The left-back has received a call up to join the Black Stars for this week's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.



