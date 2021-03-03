Soccer News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Baba Rahman plays full throttle for PAOK in draw at Lamia

Baba Rahman was in action for his club

Ghana international, Baba Abdul Rahman played full throttle for PAOK on Wednesday evening when the team drew 1-1 against Lamia in the Greek Cup.



The Chelsea defender on loan at PAOK is gradually becoming a key man for his team and was today handed a starting role when the team visited the Dimotiko Athlitiko Kentro Lamias grounds.



In a game serving as a second-leg encounter of the quarter-final of the Greek domestic Cup, both teams gave it their all.



On the matchday, goals from Nika Ninua and Manjrekar James in the 14th and 52nd minute respectively cancelled out as the game eventually ended in a draw.



Lasting the entire duration of the game, Baba Abdul Rahman impressed both with his defensive and offensive duties.



The 1-1 draw sees the left-back and his PAOK side advancing to the semi-finals of the Greek Cup courtesy of a 6-3 win on aggregate.