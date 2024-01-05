Baba Rahman named in Greece Super League team of the week

Sports News of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman has been named in Sofascore's Greece Super League team of the week.



The defender started for his team at the Stadio Toumbas in the Round 16 encounter of the ongoing league campaign.



In the home match for PAOK FC, Baba Rahman assisted Kiril Despodov to score the first goal in the 39th minute.



Just two minutes later, the Black Stars full-back was presented with a good chance and scored himself to double the lead for the hosts.



Going on to play a key role for his team, the experienced defender helped PAOK in the second half to cruise to a big win to amass all three points.



The two other goals were scored by Marcos Antônio and Brandon Thomas.



The win takes PAOK FC to the top of the Greek Super League standings.



PAOK FC will play Aris Thessaloniki FC away on January 7th.