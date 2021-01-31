Sports News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Baba Rahman joins PAOK on loan

Ghanaian International Baba Abdul Rahman has completed a loan move to Greek side PAOK until the end of the season.



The 26-year old defender joins the Greek top-flight side on loan from Chelsea after failing to break into this first team under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.



Baba Rahman has been hit with major injuries which has affected his game time in the Premier League.



This is the 5th time the left back has been sent on loan since signing for Chelsea in 2015 from Ausburg in the German Bundesliga.



PAOK Thessaloniki are lying 4th on the league log with 36points after 19 games in the Greece Super League.



The former Ausburg player will wear the 21 shirt at PAOK.





Chelsea and Ghana full-back @babarahmangh has joined Greek side #PAOK Thessaloniki on loan until the end of the season.



