Baba Rahman happy to score debut Ghana goal in victory over Sao Tome

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has expressed delight in netting his first goal for the senior national team in the victory over Sao Tome & Principe.



The PAOK Thessaloniki defender fired in the Black Stars third after a good combination play with midfielder Mohammed Kudus.



"Massive win for the team. First-ever goal for my country, dream come true," he wrote on Twitter. "AFCON 2021 ticket sealed. Nice to see you bro and thanks for the trolls Sulley Muntari," he added.



Baba Rahman rounded off the scoring with an emphatic strike in the second half after Jordan Ayew's penalty and a header by Nicholas Opoku ensured Black Stars ended the first half with a healthy advantage.



A howler from Razak Abalora led to a goal from Carvalho. Ghana finished the campaign with 13 points and their opponents had zero points.



Ghana qualifies for their ninth straight Nations Cup and will hope to end their trophy drought in Cameroon. The last time Black Stars won the competition was in 1982.



