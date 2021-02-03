Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Baba Rahman eyes league triumph with PAOK

Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman

Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman has set sights on winning the Greek championship with new club PAOK.



Baba joined the Greek side from Chelsea until the end of the season in the just-ended transfer window having been left out of the 2020/21 squad for the Blues.



Revealing why he joined the club, he said, "I'm feeling great and happy to be here. To come here was an easy decision for me. First impression has been very good. It has been very welcoming here: the people, the fans. I have received so many social media messages. I am very happy," Baba told his new club's official website.



"I already know a little bit about the club from watching football and I know about how passionate the fans are, so I know a little bit about the club before making this choice.



"I'm ready. I'm feeling good physically and mentally. I've been training and playing games, so for me, physically and mentally I'm ready and I can't wait to get it started.



"This is a good chapter for me and I know PAOK in the past years have always been fighting for the title. This is the main or one of the main reasons why I chose PAOK. I can't wait to achieve the club's goals."



