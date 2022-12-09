Baba Rahman breaks silence on World Cup performance

Sports News of Friday, 9 December 2022

One player who has been scapegoated and vilified after Ghana’s unimpressive showing in the 2022 World Cup is left-back Baba Rahman.



Baba Rahman featured in Ghana’s three group games, starting against Portugal and Uruguay and coming on as a substitute in the game against South Korea.



The fullback’s name has been on the lips of many Ghanaians as they believe he was a reason for Ghana’s early exit from the World Cup.



However, Baba Rahman appears to have a different view from what some Ghanaians hold of him with respect to his performance in Qatar.



After some days off, following Ghana’s ousting, Baba Rahman is back at Reading to prepare for the resumption of the Championship.



He had a brief interview with the Reading media and indicated that contrary to his perceptions of him, he had a “great experience” in Qatar.



Baba Rahman is happy to have come up against some big players in the world and is satisfied with his performance.



“It was a great experience and I really loved it. It was really great. That’s what the World Cup is really about. You have to play against the best teams in the world. It was a nice experience playing against them. I have played against Son several times in Germany,” he said.



In three games played at the World Cup, the Black Stars won one and lost two. Whiles the victory came against South Korea in the second Group H game, the defeat came against Portugal and Uruguay in the first and third group games respectively.



The nature of the 2-0 defeat to Uruguay irked Ghanaians as a draw was all that the team needed to advance to the knockout phase of the competition.



Otto Addo, the coach who led the side resigned from his position barely an hour after the defeat, announcing his decision to focus on his job at Dortmund.



The GFA are currently hunting for a new coach.



