Baba Rahman, Jojo Wollacott , four returnees expected to make Black Stars squad for World Cup qualifiers

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in sight, Ghana’s head coach, Chris Hughton is expected to name his squad for the upcoming assignment.



The Black Stars are scheduled to come up against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, November 17 before travelling to take on Comoros in an away fixture on November 21.



Ghana will be hoping to take the six maximum points from these matches as a good start to their campaign in the qualifiers.



However, the Black Stars will need the services of some key players to ensure that the November matches are successful.



GhanaWeb takes a look at some Black Stars players who could return to the squad for the games against Madagascar and Comoros.



Jojo Wollacott



The Hibernian FC goalkeeper has been out of the national team due to injury for one year. Wollacott until his injury was Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper but frequent injuries have seen him lose his spot.



Although he is yet to feature for his club in the Scottish league there is a likelihood that he could be added to the Black Stars squad to make the goalkeeping department competitive.



Andre Ayew



The Black Stars captain has been absent from the national team due to his inactivity at club level. Andre Ayew who is a free agent was left out of Ghana’s squad for the games against Mexico and USA in October. However, with his deputy captain Thomas Partey injured, theere is a high chance that Andre Ayew could be included in the next call-up. His experience and leadership qualities would be key in Ghana’s World Cup campaign just as he exhibited in 2022.



Baba Rahman



The left-back position of the Black Stars has become a major talking point mainly because Gideon Mensah who many trusted to solidify the spot has given room for doubt in his last two matches for Ghana. It appears Baba Rahman has also gained form at club level and that could see him return to the Black Stars starting XI for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



Fatawu Issahaku



The winger has proven himself well with the limited game time he has had in the Championship with Leicester City. Issahaku earned a late call-up for the friendly against Liberia and was left out of the October matches. Seeing the impressive performance that has seen him score a goal this season, coach Chris Hughton could end up considering the youngster in his squad for the World Cup qualifiers.



Kamaldeen Sulemana



Injuries have been the bane of the former Stade Rennes player, however, he has managed to shake that off and is back doing wonders for Southampton in the Championship. Kamaldeen could also return to the Black Stars after a brief absence to feature in the World Cup qualifiers.



Baba Iddrisu



With Thomas Partey injured, Baba Iddrisu is likely to get a call-up to fill the void. Baba Iddrisu was impressive in his last call-up for the Black Stars in October but was later dropped from the squad in November. With the midfield being the engine room of the Black Stars, coach Chris Hughton would fancy getting the Almeria midfielder to boost his chances of winning matches in the qualifiers.



Majeed Ashimeru



The midfielder has made his return from injury after being sidelined for weeks. Majeed Ashimeru offers more options to the midfield and could be in the Black Stars for the World Cup qualifiers. The Anderlecht player has made two appearances since returning from injury and is expected to be part of the Black Stars for their upcoming assignment.







