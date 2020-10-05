Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Baba Iddrisu, Kwadwo Asamoah model in new Black Stars jersey

Baba Iddrisu with the new Black Stars jersey

Ghana duo Baba Iddrisu and Kwadwo Asamoah modelled in the newly unveiled Black Stars jerseys for the 2020/21 football season.



The Real Mallorca star was seen holding the away jersey with Kwadwo Asamoah, who plays for Inter Milan in the white home jersey.



The Puma kit is a confirmation of the jerseys leaked by footy headlines, a story GHANASoccernet.com broke a week ago.



The home jerseys is predominantly white, white Black kente like design weaved in and a huge Black Star at the heart.



The Away jersey consists of the traditional Ghana colours of Red, Gold and Green with the Black Stars. Same like the home jersey, the yellow colour dominates with bits of red and green weave like kente.



Puma are the kit sponsors for the Ghana national teams.





This Monday keeps on delivering.



The new @ghanafaofficial Home & Away kits have arrived. pic.twitter.com/0hJQEh2FYq — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) October 5, 2020

