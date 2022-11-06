Baba Armando 'wanted' for allegedly scamming a woman of GHC450,000

Sports News of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The CID of the Ghana Police Headquarters in Accra is looking for Baba Adamu Armando for allegedly scamming a woman of GHC450,000 according to sportsworldghana.com



A DVLA employee Melissa wanted to travel to the United States of America and contacted Baba through a football-playing churchgoer named "Miller."



“I met Baba Armando through a guy in our church. The guy is called Miller, he is a footballer. I told my pastor I want to travel to USA, we were walking with the guy and I told the pastor that day and the guy told me he knows one former footballer called Baba Armando, who is a godfather to him.



"He linked me up to Baba and he gave me an account to send 450,000 cedis to for the process.” said Melissa



“It has been several months now Baba has vanished with all his numbers not going through. I have reported to the Police CID and he is a wanted man. I learnt he is hiding in Kumasi now. He has defrauded many people and he is on the Police wanted list,” she added.



Baba was a member of the Ghana squad that played in the 2006 African Cup of Nations. He was however not selected for the Ghana squad that played in the 2006 FIFA World Cup.