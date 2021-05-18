Baba Alhassan named in Romanian top-flight playoffs team of the week

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan has been named in the Romanian top-flight playoffs team of the week following his man of the match performance for Hermannstandt over the weekend.



The midfielder scored his debut goal for the Romanian side in their 1-0 win against Poli Lasi in the relegation playoffs.



Alhassan climbed off the bench to score the only goal of the game to boost his side’s chances of survival.



The African Talent Academy graduate was voted man of the match despite coming on in the second half.



The 21-year old was included in the team of the week due to his scintillating performance.