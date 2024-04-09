You are here: HomeSports2024 04 09Article 1925188

'Baako suro' - Social media users mock Countryman Songo over apology to John Paintsil

Some Ghanaians on social media have mocked sports journalist Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, following his apology to Black Stars’ assistant coach John Paintsil.

Many asserted that Songo does not have tough skin, as he portrays on his show where he is known to deliver scathing and brutal criticism of persons and institutions who hold divergent views from his.

Others believe that a legal counsel might have influenced Songo's decision to apologize, as he does not have a reputation for issuing apologies to people who get offended by his brand of journalism.

Countryman Songo, who is one of the defendants in a defamation suit by John Paintsil, issued an apology to the ex-player during his show on Adom TV on Monday, April 8, 2024.

The journalist who was remorseful for his actions said his utterances against the Black Stars assistant coach were misguided because he allowed his emotions to override him.

Below are some reactions from Ghanaians

