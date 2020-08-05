Soccer News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey part ways with Norwegian side Vålerenga

Sporting Director of Vålerenga, Jørgen Ingebrigtsen has confirmed the departure of experienced Ghana goalkeeper Adam Larsen Kwarasey.



Kwarasey, 32, was earlier said to be nearing his exit at Vålerenga after falling the perking order.



The former Portland Timbers custodian turned down a one-year extension deal at the club and reports suggest he could be moving to fellow Norwegian side Lillestrøm.



The goalkeeper initially had a contract until December 12, 2020, but has agreed to mutually terminate the contract.



"There is no drama behind this. We have chosen a strategy to focus on young local players, and have Kristoffer and Kjetil in the same position as Adam. These are the ones we have chosen to focus on in the future, and then this is a natural decision," says sports manager Jørgen Ingebrigtsen.

