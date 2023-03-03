Morocco star Achraf Hakimi charged with rape

Sports News of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Morocco defender, Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape, according to a report by Agence France-Presse (AFP).



The Paris Saint-German full-back has been indicted in connection with accusations from a 24-year-old woman and subsequently charged.



The 24-year-old was questioned on Thursday, March 02, 2023, by investigators and then placed under judicial supervision by an examining magistrate.



Hakimi was accused of raping the woman at his home in Paris on 25 February.



According to AFP, PSG have refused on commenting on the incident after contacting the club.



The player was present for group training on Friday as they prepare for the home game against Nantes on Saturday.



