BREAKING: Kurt Okraku re-elected as President of Ghana Football Association

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has been re-elected as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



Kurt Okraku who is the incumbent president recorded a resounding 117 votes out of 119 to be re-elected into his second term in office.



Kurt Okraku initially assumed the role of GFA President in October 2019, defeating George Afriyie. He succeeded Kwesi Nyantakyi, who resigned after a lengthy tenure marred by allegations of corruption exposed in an investigative exposé by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Okraku garnered the majority of YES votes in his re-election bid, with only two delegates voting against his re-election.



The newly elected GFA administration will serve a four-year term, expiring in 2027.



The Congress also includes the election of executives to oversee GFA affairs for the next four years. Delegates will choose five representatives for the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and three representatives for the Division One League (DOL) for the Executive Council.



Candidates for the DOL positions include Mark Addo, Samuel Addo Anim, Eugene Nobel Nii Amon Noel, Gideon Fosu, and Alexander Ababi.



FIFA observers, including Gelson Fernandes, Director of Member Associations for Africa; Silmara Sousa, FIFA Development Program Coordinator; and Mr. Ahmed Harraz, FIFA Member Associations Africa representative, are expected to attend the event in Tamale.



Watch videos from the GFA Elections











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







JNA/KPE