BOST recognized for promoting and championing sustainable energy solutions in Africa

Energy of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited (BOST) has been recognised for promoting and championing sustainable energy solutions in Africa.



At this year's Africa Public Sector Leadership & Innovation Awards, held in Accra, the state-owned company won three awards.



BOST Managing Director Edwin Provencal, reacting to the news via a Facebook post, was elated that the year had begun with the honours, which for him is a testament to the continuing progress of the state-owned company.



"2024 has started with BULK ENERGY & STORAGE & TRANSPORTATION bagging three awards for the night during the 2024 Africa Public Sector Leadership & Innovation Awards," Provencal wrote.



The BOST MD also congratulated the state-owned company's Board, Management, and Staff on its success thus far.



The Africa Public Sector Leadership & Innovation Awards follows historic commitments made at COP28 by nations worldwide towards sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.



The scheme marks a pivotal moment as Africa gears up to embrace sustainable leadership practices and navigate the evolving economic landscape. The event brought together esteemed dignitaries, high-ranking officials, and thought leaders from the public sector across the African continent.



The primary objective of APSLIA 2024 is to facilitate discussions on critical issues such as sustainable leadership, the green economy, nation-building, and organizational success.



The prestigious event also honoured outstanding public service, governance, and institutional innovation achievements. It also presented a unique opportunity for stakeholders to network, foster collaborations, and celebrate exemplary performance within the public sector.



