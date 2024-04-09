You are here: HomeSports2024 04 09Article 1925235

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

www.ghanaweb.com

BBC reporter calls out Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote for failing to fulfil promise to Super Eagles

L-R Nigeria billionaire Aliko Dangote and Super Eagles players celebrating 2013 AFCON triumph L-R Nigeria billionaire Aliko Dangote and Super Eagles players celebrating 2013 AFCON triumph

BBC reporter, Oluwashina Okeleji, has called out Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote over his failure to fulfil a promise he made to the Super Eagles of Nigeria after their success in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

Okeleji noted that the business mogul promised the team $1 million after they won the AFCON in South Africa.

He further mentioned that Tony Elumelu, a business mogul, has also not fulfilled his $500,000 promise to the AFCON-winning team.

“But Uncle Tony has not fulfilled his $500,000 promise to the Super Eagles for winning the #AFCON in 2013,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Another man yet to redeem his pledge to the AFCON-winning squad and officials is Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who promised the team $1 million,” he added.

Nigeria won the 2013 AFCON, beating Burkina Faso 1-0 in the final to clinch their third title.

Oluwashina Okeleji’s revelation follows a report by Nigerian photojournalist Pooja Media that Tony Elumelu has been asked to buy one of Nigeria’s top-tier clubs.

“Tony Elumelu confirms that the Minister of Sports, Senator Enoh has approached him and other top investors to buy/acquire at least one big NPFL club in Nigeria,” Pooja tweeted.




