BBC pundit, ex-Chelsea goalie praises West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Chelsea goalkeeper, Asmir Begovic has praised new West Ham United signing, Mohammed Kudus, saying he will add a new dimension in midfield.



The Ghana international joined the Hammers on a five-year deal with an option of a sixth year in a deal worth £38million.



Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily, the former Premier League and current QPR goalkeeper waxed lyrical about the Ghanaian, claiming he joins a “really nice squad”.



With West Ham set to feature in the Europa League this season, Begovic added that the 23-year-old will provide a new dimension in midfield and help them to perform in Europe.



“They have got another dimension in midfield with him (Mohammed Kudus) and they will need it to challenge on the European stage," he said.



“They have built a really nice squad, done good business and got value for money. I think it should be a really good season for them," he added.



Kudus made his debut against Luton Town. He also featured in West Ham's loss to Manchester City in the league on Saturday (September 16).