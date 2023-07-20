Azumah Nelson sends message to young boxers on birthday

Sports News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Legendary Ghanaian boxer Azumah Nelson on his 65th birthday advised young boxers to not make money their utmost priority if they want to become boxing legends.



Having achieved an impressive record of 39 wins, including 27 by knockout, and only six losses in 47 matches, Azumah Nelson attributed his success to hard work, humility, and his faith in God.



In an interview with Akoma FM, 'The Professor' as he is affectionately called, stressed the importance of discipline and self-improvement over a sole focus on monetary gains. He expressed concern that most of the current boxers lack the willingness to endure the hardships and challenges he faced during his career.



Azumah Nelson remarked,“Anyone who wants to be like me ought to learn a lot and be disciplined.



“It will take a miracle to produce another boxing legend because most of our contemporary boxers can’t go through the pain and hard work with humility and the fear of God, they don’t have it,” he told Akoma FM.



“What they think about is only about money and that can’t be possible.

Other feats of Azumah Nelson include the WBC featherweight title between 1984 to 1987 as well as the WBC super-featherweight title between 1988 and 1997.



Ghana has not produced another world champion since 2019 when Richard Commey secured the IBF Lightweight title with a second-round knockout of Russian Isa Chianev, which he later lost.



