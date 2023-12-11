Azumah Nelson Promotion to hold boxing night on December 15

Boxing News of Monday, 11 December 2023

All is set for the Don Simon Delight Fruit Mix Special Boxing scheduled for December 15, at the Premier Beach Resort, Oshiyie, Kokrobite.



The special boxing event is being arranged by Azumah Nelson Promotion and supported by West Africa and Gulf Company Limited (WAGCOL), distributors of Don Simon Delight Fruit Mix.



Some of the country’s finest young boxers are billed to grace the ring in a programme designed to set the tone for this year’s Boxing Day.



Samuel Quaye and Derrick Quaye will begin the bouts in their lightweight contest, while Godwin Tetteh take on David Tagoe in a bantamweight contest.



In a super light contest, Azumah Mohammed will clash with Issifu Yussif Seidu, with Wisdom Barnor facing David Quaye in a bantamweight contest. Eric Asante will face Bernard Adzewoda in their lightweight contest.



In other bouts, Israel Commey clash with Desmond Pappoe in a welterweight contest, while David Ankrah battle Henry Malm in a super light contest.



Levid Ankrah faces Ben Lamptey in a light weight contest.



Ramatu Quaye and Janet Acquah will battle for supremacy in the female contest.



In the juvenile bouts (the future champs), Godfred Coffie will face Solomon Aryeetey, while Charles Paa Tee Quaye clash with Mohammed Ablor Sowah.



William Afofo will come face to face with Osborn Love Omanhene, with Prince Larbi squaring it up with Ramford Laryea.



Alex Oman, Director of WAGCOL, said, “Supporting the youth in sports is a good cause so we didn’t hesitate to come on board when Ambassador Quarcoo and Professor Azumah Nelson approached us to support the event.



“Our commitment to remain the market leader is sustained by the vast experience of its Spanish Parent company – the international and diversified Group, Venerable Capital Group with its distribution channels across Europe, Asia and Africa. WAGCOL also adopted excellent customer service, quality products and affordable prices as its operational strategy.”



Ambassador Quarcoo said, “We are indeed grateful for this support. It is to set the tone for the annual Boxing Day during Christmas.”



West Africa and Gulf Company Limited (WAGCOL) is a duly registered company established in 2010.