Sports News of Sunday, 8 January 2023

footballghana.com

Azam FC announce signing Abdulai Iddrisu from Bechem United

Tanzania Premier League side Azam FC have announced the signing of Bechem United goalkeeper Abdulai Iddrisu.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper has signed a two-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2025.

The Dar es Salaam-based outfit, who are third in the Tanzania Premier League, announced the signing of Iddrisu on Sunday morning via a Facebook statement.

“We are happy to inform you that we have successfully signed a talented goalkeeper from Ghana, Abdulai Iddrisu, for a two-year contract from Bechem United, Ghana,” the statement said.

“Welcome to Azam FC, @abdulai__iddrisu!”

Abdulai Iddrisu, a professional teacher, has been with Bechem United since 2020 and has made 41 appearances for the Hunters in the Ghana Premier League, with 8 of those coming this season.

He was also crucial for the club when they reached the 2021/22 FA Cup final and lost to Hearts of Oak.

