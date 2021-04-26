Ayew scores 16th goal of the season

Sports News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Swansea marksman Andre Ayew notched in his 16th goal of the season late on in Swansea’s 2-2 draw at Reading on Sunday.



Ayew’s goal was enough to secure the Swans a playoff spot having missed out on the automatic promotion slots.



The Ghana captain turned in an effort from close range to give the Swans the lead in the 83rd minute but Reading weren’t ready to go down without a fight as they found the back of the n



Bidwell did excellent work and picked out Ayew who lashed home from inside the box.



Ayew has now equaled his career-best of 16 league goals which he managed last season which also saw him named the Swans Player of the season.