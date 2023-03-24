Axim Youth Resource Centre 83.6% complete, handing over set for April

Sports News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

In 2018, in order to address the infrastructural deficit with regards to sports in the country, the Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports commissioned the construction of 10 Youth resources centres across the then 10 regions of Ghana.

Here at Axim, which is the designated site for the Western Region’s Youth Resource Centre, Works are far advanced on the Axim Youth Resource Centre with the project almost near completion.



The multi-sport sport facility will host multiple sporting events including Football, Athletics, basketball and long tennis.



The project is made of 4 seatings stands (which includes 35-seater VVIP/Presidential lounge, General seating areas, & VIP seats), Media Tribune, Control Room for media and stadium operations, Dressing Rooms for players of two teams with 26 locker rooms each, Referees rooms for 6 officials & multipurpose courts for hand sports such as Basketball, Handball, long tennis and volleyball.



Works are far advanced with the site manager disclosing the project is 83.6% complete and will be handed over to National Youth Authority at the end of April.



Contrary to reports that millions of dollars have been spent on the construction of the 10 Youth Resource Centres, the current expenditure for the Axim Youth Resource Centre stands at 18 million cedis.