'Awurade mawu' - Watch Asamoah Gyan's hilarious reaction to question about Uruguay penalty miss

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has disclosed his initial reaction to the penalty miss against Uruguay at the quarter-final stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



More than a decade after the painful exit of Ghana from the tournament, Asamoah Gyan and Ghanaians alike can afford to make a joke out of the heartbreak.



Ace comedian, Foster Romanus in a citation presentation to Asamoah Gyan at an event, sought to pull Gyan’s legs by asking how he immediately reacted to the penalty miss.



His question triggered laughter from those in the auditorium and Gyan who has often spoken about the pain of missing that spot kick offered a funnier answer to the question.



Gyan, in response to the question, said "Awurade, Mawu", to wit, "God, I'm dead”.



The penalty miss against Uruguay in South Africa remains the worst day in the lives of most Ghanaians and Asamoah Gyan as it prevented Ghana from making history as the first African country to qualify for the semi-final of the World Cup.



Ghana had a chance to make history after Luis Suarez palmed away Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.



Gyan sent Uruguay goalkeeper, Muslera the wrong way but his powerful kick struck the crossbar and sent the game to shootouts.



Ghana lost the shootouts 3-2 with Dominic Adiyiah and John Mensah missing their kicks on a night that many Africans would love to forget.



Ghana has failed to reach the high heights of the 2010 World Cup, having failed to advance to the knockout phase of the competition in their last two participations.



Watch the video below





KPE