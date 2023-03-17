Awal Mohammed dreams of playing for Asante Kotoko again

Sports News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Awal Mohammed, a former defender for Asante Kotoko dreams of playing for the Ghana Premier League side again.



The defender left the Porcupine Warriors in 2018 to sign a two-year deal with Al Fahaheel of Kuwait. As a central defender in 2017, Awal had previously played a significant part in Kotoko's victories in the President Cup and the FA Cup.



He had offers from European teams after turning in a strong performance at Kotoko but ultimately decided to join Indian-based club Sreenidi Deccan, where he is presently playing.



Awal expressed his love for Kotoko while stating that he hasn't quit playing football but is unclear about what the future holds.



"I always choose them ahead of other teams," he told Ghanasportspage.com



“So far as I haven’t retired from football ‘never say never’. It can happen because Kotoko is in my heart and I always choose them ahead of other teams. I can’t predict but let’s see what happens,”