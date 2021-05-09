Awako praises 'fighting spirit' of teammates after late victory over WAFA

Sports News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako has heaped praises on his teammates for showing grit and perseverance in their victory over WAFA on Friday in the Ghana Premier League.



The Dade Boys needed a last-gasp winner against the Sogakope based club at the Red Bull Arena which saw them momentarily return to the top of the league.



Having opened the scoring after 13 minutes through a brilliantly curled freekick, Awako saw his side throw away a two-goal lead before second-half substitute Abdul Manaf Mudasiru clinched the winner.



Awako took to his social media page to express his delight at his teammates’ fighting spirit.



“Happy with the perseverance shown by the team. We keep going! Thanks to the traveling fans,” Awako wrote on Social Media after the game.



Olympics’ victory was their first in three games and the second since the start of the second round.