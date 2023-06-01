Avram Grant to reunite with Black Stars players at 2023 'All Star Festival'

Sports News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: BAC Group Media

Zambian national team coach Avram Grant has been unveiled by The Business African Consulting (The BAC) Group, organizers of the 2023 'All Star Festival'

as the man to the lead foreign-based players technical team during the 2023 All Star Festival in Brong Ahafo, Ghana this June.





The BAC Group Chief Executive, Dr. Ernest Koranteng made the revelation at a media soiree organized yesterday at the head office of The BAC Group in East Legon, Accra. The experienced gaffer will be assisted by one of Ghana's known coaches Kwadwo Essien Acheampong.



The Chipolopolo of Zambia is the Israeli international's third national team assignment having previously served as Israel and Ghana National Team coach. At club level, he has coached English Premier League sides Chelsea, West Ham and Portsmouth among other teams in Serbia, Thailand, India and Israel.



And one of the joys of the former West Ham manager is reuniting with a couple of his former Black Stars players such as; Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Afriyie Acquah, and Mubarak Wakaso among others.



Also, some big names making the trip to the far north include; Mohammed Kudus, Osman Bukari, Lawrence Ati-zigi, Majeed Ashimeru, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Gideon Mensah, Manaf Nurudeen, Emmanuel Netty, Habib Mohammed, Nuhu Kassim, Godsway Donyoh, Fatawu Safiiu, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Emmanuel Boateng, Samuel Sarfo, Ben Acheampong, Aziz Tetteh, Bernard Tekpetey and Mohammed Awal.







The 3-day event will start with a float in Bechem in honour of Kingsley Owusu Achau ‘Agama’, owner and bankroller of Bechem United on 20th June at 10am, a Football Business Conference involving 133 clubs across three tiers of Brong Ahafo football, premier, division one and division two which will be on June 20 at 2pm, Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani.



Day two will start with an announcement of CSR on Taco Pitch in Techiman, June 21, 10am, followed with a special curtain raiser, Brong Ahafo derby, Bofoakwa Tano vs BA United, June 21 at 3pm, Sunyani Coronation Park. Gala Night - dinner and awards night at the Eusbett International Conference Center, Sunyani at 5pm.



Day three starts with a tour of Baffour Soccer Center at Nsoatreman - June 22 at 9am , a Durbar in honour of All Star team at Abrapauase Palace in Dormaa Ahenkro by Osagyefo Oseadeayo Nana Agyemang Badu II, June 22 at 10am and a climax of All Star Game between All Star team vs B&A Stars (a select side of players from 16 Brong Ahafo clubs from the premier league and division 1)



This will be the festival's second edition with the first edition happening in Accra at the Accra Sports Stadium.









